Four men have been charged with murdering a DPD delivery driver in Shropshire.

West Mercia Police said the 23-year-old male victim, named as Aurman Singh, was confirmed dead on Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, on Monday afternoon.

Parcel delivery business DPD said he was part of a two-man crew working for the company.

Two men aged 22 and 26 and two men both aged 24 have been detained and remain in police custody.

A spokesperson for DPD said the company was working closely with the police investigation team.

"We can confirm that a two-person DPD crew was involved in an incident on Berwick Avenue in Shrewsbury [on Monday] afternoon and that sadly one of the two individuals delivering parcels was attacked and subsequently died," they said.

Who are the four men that have been charged with murder?

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton

Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley

Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick

Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road

They are due to appear at Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 26 August.

In a tribute issued through police, Mr Singh's family said: "Today a mother will grow old without her son.

"A sister will grow up without her brother. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family.

"We would like to thank the police for conducting their investigation diligently and supporting us through this tough time".

