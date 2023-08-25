Play Brightcove video

Councillor Ken Hawkins from Solihull Council says it's unbelievable that someone would do something so destructive and unkind

Graves have been damaged and ornaments, crosses and flower pots smashed at a cemetery in Solihull.

Police say they are investigating criminal damage at Robin Hood Cemetery in Streetsbrook Road, Solihull, after the incidents were reported.

They say, "We understand this will cause a great deal of upset for the families whose loved ones graves have been vandalised and we are in the process of contacting them."

Speaking to ITV Central, Councillor Ken Hawkins from Solihull Council said: "It's sad really...there are items of loved ones who have been laid to rest here and it's not only the physical damage, but it's also the emotional damage that it's caused to people."