Former One Direction star Liam Payne has had to postpone his upcoming tour of South America after being in hospital with a "serious kidney infection".

The 29-year-old, who's from Wolverhampton, wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a video: "It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America.

"Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors’ orders are that I now need to rest and recover.

"I was beyond excited to come play for you guys.

"To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry.

"We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets – so please look out for updates from your point of purchase.

"Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon."

