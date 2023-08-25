Two men who were arrested in connection with a fire which destroyed the Crooked House pub near Dudley, have been released on bail.

A 66-year-old man, from Dudley, and a 33-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life yesterday.

The much-loved pub, once branded Britain's "wonkiest", burnt down on Saturday 5 August 2023.

The building was then swiftly demolished, in actions described by South Staffordshire Council as "not agreed or deemed necessary."

Today, both men have been released under conditional bail as police say they continue to investigate the circumstances which led to the fire.

The much-loved pub, once branded Britain's "wonkiest", burnt down on Saturday 5 August 2023 and was then swiftly demolished. Credit: ITV News Central

West Midlands Police says: "We understand the strength of feeling in the community following the fire and later demolition of the building, given the significance and popularity of this cultural landmark.

"Detectives are continuing to trawl through CCTV, forensics and witness accounts and are keen to hear from anyone with any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem.

"There continues to be widespread speculation circulating locally and online in relation to this incident, which we understand. We would like to reiterate that speculation is unhelpful at this time and we are working hard to provide timely updates.

"Anyone with any information which could help us with our investigation is urged to get in touch. Call us on 101, or message us using Live Chat on our website."