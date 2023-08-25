A police officer is in a serious condition after being hit by a train, as he tried to save a distressed man who was on the railway lines in Nottinghamshire.

Police were called to a residential area in Balderton over concerns for a man’s safety just before 7.00pm on Thursday 24 August.

During the incident, a police officer was hit by a train and taken to Queen's Medical Centre with serious injuries.

The man on the railway lines is also injured but it is not thought his injuries are life-threatening.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a truly devastating incident that has left one of our officers very poorly in hospital. We are supporting his family and ensuring that he gets all the care and support he needs.

“This was also extremely traumatic for all those who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.

“I would like to personally thank them for their quick and dedicated response to this incident.

“Officers and police staff put themselves in danger every day to keep the public safe and from harm and I personally want to say how eternally grateful and proud I am of them all.”

British Transport Police are investigating what happened.