A man has been arrested following a hoax bomb threat in Telford.

West Mercia Police says it received an anonymous call making a serious threat to Telford Shopping Centre on Friday afternoon.

Officers carried out extensive searches to establish if the threat was genuine, which they say caused "concern and disruption" to those visiting the shopping centre.

A man, 46, has been arrested on suspicion of communicating false information and remains in police custody.

"Yesterday afternoon we received a bomb threat which was made anonymously to Telford Shopping Centre, which led to a swift evacuation of the centre", says Superintendent Edward Hancox.

“It was vitally important we took steps to ensure the threat was not genuine and that there was no risk to public safety. Thankfully, our searches established that there was no threat, and the Balloon Fiesta taking place nearby at Telford Town Park was able to go ahead as planned later that evening.

The force has thanked the public for their understanding and said the support they receive from their local communities is not something that it takes for granted.

Superintendent Hancox adds: “I would also like to thank our colleagues from other emergency services, Telford & Wrekin Council and Telford Shopping Centre for their co-operation and working with us to ensure the public was kept safe."