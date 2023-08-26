Two more charged following violence at Derby Kabaddi event

Armed police were called to the scene. Credit: Ashley Kirk

Two more people have been charged following an outbreak of violence at a sporting event in Derby.

Police were called to a Kabaddi tournament in Elvaston Lane around 4 o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday 20 August to reports of a disturbance.

Four people were injured and taken to hospital but have now all been released.

Credit: Ashley Kirk

A total of 12 people have now been arrested in connection with the incident

  • Four men, aged 24, 28, 38 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and have all been released on bail as investigations continue.

  • A man, 44, has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and released on bail.

  • Two men, 34 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and released on bail.

  • A man, 33, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of a class A drug. He has been released on bail as investigations continue.

  • A man, 36, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder. He has been released on bail as investigations continue.

  • Karamjit Singh, 35, of Derby, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 24 August when he was further remanded in custody.

  • Malkeet Singh, 23, of Birmingham, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of a firearm. He has been remanded in custody.

  • Hardev Uppal, 33, of Tipton, Sandwell, has been charged with attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of a firearm. He has been remanded in custody.