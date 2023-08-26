Two more charged following violence at Derby Kabaddi event
Two more people have been charged following an outbreak of violence at a sporting event in Derby.
Police were called to a Kabaddi tournament in Elvaston Lane around 4 o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday 20 August to reports of a disturbance.
Four people were injured and taken to hospital but have now all been released.
A total of 12 people have now been arrested in connection with the incident
Four men, aged 24, 28, 38 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and have all been released on bail as investigations continue.
A man, 44, has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and released on bail.
Two men, 34 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and released on bail.
A man, 33, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of a class A drug. He has been released on bail as investigations continue.
A man, 36, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder. He has been released on bail as investigations continue.
Karamjit Singh, 35, of Derby, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 24 August when he was further remanded in custody.
Malkeet Singh, 23, of Birmingham, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of a firearm. He has been remanded in custody.
Hardev Uppal, 33, of Tipton, Sandwell, has been charged with attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of a firearm. He has been remanded in custody.