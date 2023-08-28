Trading standards officials in Staffordshire are warning of the growing number of rouge traders offering building and gardening work.

The County Council says it has already dealt with 140 reports since the start of the year in the Cannock, Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stafford areas.

Rogue traders will often knock on people's doors and offer to do work on the spot.

The work is either poor quality or overpriced and sometimes never done, despite people paying more than the cost of a reputable trader.

Rogue traders are individuals or companies that engage in deceptive practices, provide substandard services, and often fail to deliver on promises made to customers.

They tend to target vulnerable individuals, the elderly, and those who may be less familiar with the home improvement process, leaving them financially exploited and often with unsafe and unsatisfactory work completed.

Victoria Wilson, who is responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said: "We are seeing a rise in complaints related to unscrupulous traders preying on innocent homeowners and are working closely with the police to stop it.

“These rogue operators often call uninvited and pressure residents into agreeing to go ahead with work at short notice.

"The work they provide is often grossly overpriced and very poor quality. They often use pressure tactics to extract additional payments from their victims and often target older people.

“It’s really important to remain vigilant and take precautions when hiring tradespeople for home projects.

"By following some simple steps, such as not signing up with a stranger who knocks on your door, getting three quotes, checking reviews, and avoiding payments up front for a job in cash, will help keep you safe.”

Staffordshire County Council has released a number of tips: