A family travelling to Tenerife from East Midlands Airport are among those caught up in the huge delays triggered by 'technical issues' affecting UK air traffic control.

The holidaymakers say East Midlands Airport is 'packed' with passengers waiting to find out just how long they will be stuck.

It comes after Air traffic control was experiencing "a technical issue," which has since been resolved.

Flora Byatt, who is at East Midlands Airport with her mother and brother has described the airport as 'packed'

She said: "The airport is chaos. It’s packed, there’s nowhere to sit, and kids are crying. A guy at the bar said there are eight-hour delays."

"I have never seen East Midlands Airport this busy before. I fly from here around three-times-a-year.

"People are still boarding but I don't see any planes taking off. There are no spare seats in the entire airport. It's hot and there are kids crying."

Earlier this afternoon East Midlands Airport issued a statement.

An airport spokesperson said: "We are aware of a nationwide traffic control issue that is affecting flights in and out of airports across the country. This may cause disruption to some flights at East Midlands Airport.

"Please check the status of your flight with your airline and arrive at the airport at the time they advise. We will provide further updates as soon as possible."