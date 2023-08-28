Van owners in Staffordshire are being urged to secure their vehicles and remove valuables after a spate of thefts.

Police say offenders are cutting holes in doors and locks, peeling panels back and damaging windows, in order to access tools which have been stored in vans both overnight and whilst parked during the day.

Ford Transits and Vauxhall Vivaros are the most commonly targeted vehicles.

Incidents have been reported in East Staffordshire, Tamworth and Lichfield, at residential locations, business premises and hotel and shopping centre car parks.

Police have issued these tips to van owners: