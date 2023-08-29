Police have discovered cannabis plants in the attic of a house in Leicester, following a major fire in the early hours of this morning.

People were forced to leave their homes in Danvers Road after flames burst through the roof of a property at around 5:30 this morning.

Multiple crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the "significant" fire which had sent thick smoke into the sky, along with officers from Leicestershire Police.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue station manager Richard Featherby said the fire was confined to the roof of the house.

He said: “At approximately 5:30 am today we were called to a report of a fire. There was a significant fire on arrival."We don’t believe anybody was inside. We managed to contain the fire to the roof space of the property involved and it has not spread to the next door houses.”

Crews were called to Danvers Road after flames were seen coming through the roof of a house. Credit: BPM Media

Police later revealed that after their first enquiries at the scene, they discovered cannabis plants.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said: “Officers were called to Danvers Road, Leicester, just before 5.55am today by the fire service who were dealing with a fire at a property.

"Initial enquiries at the scene resulted in the discovery of cannabis plants in the loft. Fire service are dealing with the fire. Immediate neighbouring properties have been evacuated while emergency services deal with the incident and local road closures are in place.”The fire was extinguished and Danvers Road has reopened.