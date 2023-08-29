A fundraiser set up to help a Nottinghamshire Police officer who was seriously injured after being hit by a train has reached its target of £50,000.

The officer was hit on Thursday 24 August while trying to save a distressed man who was on the line at Balderton near Newark.

He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, and at the time, police said he was in a serious condition. We're waiting for an update from police this week.

The man who was on the railway line was also taken to hospital, but his injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

Former police officer Dan Fletcher set up a fundraising page to help the officer and his family.

He wrote; "This is an appeal to the community in order to assist the injured police officer and his family following a terrible ordeal whereby an officer has sustained life altering injuries in the line of duty whilst saving the life of another individual.

"This is the epitome of policing bravery. The long term outcome for the officer and his family and rehabilitation moving forward is going to be difficult and challenging. This fund will hopefully assist in many areas of their lives which they will now have to adapt and adjust considerably.

"Please help us help this brave selfless officer and his family."

Mr Fletcher told ITV News Central he was pleased the fundraising had reached its target so quickly, and that he's now hoping to reach £100,000.