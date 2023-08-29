Man in hospital and nine others treated after reports of 'funny smell' at bank

A man has been taken to hospital, and nine other people were treated at the scene when people fell ill at a bank in Nuneaton, following reports of a "funny smell".

Paramedics were called to the Santander bank on Newdegate Street in the Warwickshire town just after midday.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer and West Midlands Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find ten patients complaining of feeling unwell.

“One of them, a man, was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to George Eliot Hospital in a stable condition.

“The remaining nine patients, six women and three men, were assessed and discharged at the scene.”

While paramedics worked and police cordoned off the area, the fire service began to ventilate the building.

A spokesperson for Santander said a 'potential safety issue' led to the precautionary closure of the branch earlier today. It's not known when it will re-open.

Fire crews left the scene at about 4pm, and it's understood the incident is being treated as a 'minor hazard materials' incident.