A Nottinghamshire police officer has died after being hit by a train while attempting to save a distressed man.

Sergeant Graham Saville, 46, a response officer based at Newark Police Station, was injured in Balderton just before 7pm on Thursday 24 August.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the force confirmed this evening that he died today with his family by his bedside. In a statement they said,

"It is with great sadness that Nottinghamshire Police confirms the death of a serving officer in the line of duty."

Flags across the force will now be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family.

“Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.

“It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.

“On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life.

“His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the officers who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.

“This was a deeply traumatic incident for those officers and we have a dedicated team providing support to them.

“When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberate throughout the policing family and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.”

At the time of the incident Nottinghamshire Police said that t he man on the railway lines was also injured but it was not thought his injuries were life-threatening.

An investigation into the incident, led by British Transport Police, is ongoing.