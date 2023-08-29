Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central correspondent Dani Crawshaw went to meet Andy Southey ahead of the Robin Hood Half Marathon next month.

A man from Nottingham who was left with a brain injury after falling during a marathon four years ago, is taking part in the same event again next month.

Andy Southey from Bestwood Village was running the Robin Hood Half Marathon in 2019 when he blacked out, fell and cracked his head on a concrete pavement sustaining major brain injuries.

Following his injury, it took Mr Southey three months to return to work and six months to be able to work full-time.

He is now taking part in the event again in September to raise money for the charity Headway – the brain injury association.

In an interview with ITV News Central Mr Southey said: "I was suddenly struggling to finish sentences, struggling with my walking, struggling to think straight, asking how old I was"

He added: "Realising the impact of that in the months to come and realising it wasn't going to be 'a couple of weeks and I am going to be back on my feet', it was the start of along journey of recovery."

Mr Southey now wants to face his fears, but also make a difference to a charity which helps others with brain injuries.

Headway, which is the UK's leading brain injury charity, provides support, services and information to brain injury survivors, their families, and carers, as well as to professionals in the health and legal fields.

Mr Southey has set up a fundraising page, where he has already surpassed his goal of one thousand pounds.