St Patrick's Day parade to return to Birmingham after four-year break

The St Patrick's Day Parade is returning to Birmingham next year after a four-year break due to the pandemic.

The huge celebration will take place on Sunday 17 March 2024, which is St Patrick's Day, and it will be in Digbeth once again.

The parade used to attract up to 80,000 people to take part, and was known as the third biggest St Patrick's Parade in the world.

The annual event was last held in March 2019, but was cancelled through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Birmingham Irish Association announced the return during the Pairc Festival over the bank holiday weekend, and they say they're excited it's coming back.

The parade will take place on St Patrick's Day itself Credit: ITV News

A spokesman said; "The Birmingham St. Patricks Parade is a huge calendar event which holds a special place in the hearts of many. The Birmingham Irish Association look forward to relaunching the Parade, and are thrilled that it will fall on St Patrick’s Day itself.

"We will be releasing more information as we move closer to the event which will be shared via social media and our website, but we hope many will come out and celebrate with us next year."The parade is being supported by Pairc Festival next year, which is a celebration of Irish music and culture. It will launch its 2024 event on the same day.

Organisers say they'll be releasing more information about the parade as the event gets closer.