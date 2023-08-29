Play Brightcove video

This is the moment a serial shoplifter ran straight into police officers when trying to steal products from a fridge in a shop in Nottingham.

Officers were at the Co-op store in Mansfield Road, Sherwood, on 15 August as part of an investigation into a spate of shop thefts, when staff informed them that Kirk Wharton - the prime suspect in the case - had walked into the store.

Wharton pocketed some products from a fridge, before noticing an officer was in the store.

As he tried to flee, two more officers in an unmarked police vehicle outside were there to meet him at the door, as he ran into their arms.

33-year-old Wharton, of no fixed address, was later charged with 25 shop thefts, totalling around £2,250 in value.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the charges related to a number of thefts he committed at Co-op stores in Sherwood and Bestwod between 18 June and 8 August this year.

Wharton was also charged with breaching a Community Rehabilitation order after he missed a string of drug rehabilitation and probation appointments.

Kirk Wharton has been jailed for multiple robberies Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Prosecutors alleged he was a prolific shoplifter who stole meat, cheese and fish products, alongside other fridge items, to help fund his addiction to drugs.

Wharton pleaded guilty to all 26 charges. He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 16 August where he was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison.

PC Phoebe Lau, from Nottinghamshire Police's City Centre Operation Reacher team, which carried out the investigation and made the arrest, said; “Wharton is a prolific shoplifter who has persistently shown a complete contempt for the law.

“As we often hear in cases of persistent shoplifting, it appears his offending escalated as a direct consequence of his drug addiction.

“This was why he was placed on a community rehabilitation programme when he was last before the courts. Such schemes are designed to help offenders turn their lives around but, very frustratingly, Wharton refused that support.

“He refused to engage with the drug rehabilitation programme and must now face the consequences.

“He is among a number of persistent shoplifters who have been handed prison sentences in recent months, which is testament of the work we’re doing to tackle retail crime in Nottinghamshire.

“The force is also pursuing criminal behaviour orders, which allow swift and robust action if offenders repeat their behaviour.

“CBOs are used to ban offenders from certain areas and give officers the power of arrest if breached.

“We will continue to make use of such powers and work with stores to catch offenders, as we are fully aware of how damaging shoplifting can be for businesses.”