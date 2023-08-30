Police are not carrying out a criminal investigation into the death of an officer who died after being hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man on the tracks.

Sergeant Graham Saville, a response officer based at Newark police station, suffered serious injuries in the incident in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent, on Thursday August 24.

The "hugely respected and popular" officer died in hospital on Tuesday.

British Transport Police are leading the inquiry into the incident, which led to the 29-year-old man on the railway line being treated in hospital for injuries caused by electricity.

It is understood that in similar situations emergency services would usually contact Network Rail’s route control to ensure the tracks are made safe before police officers attempt access.

Sergeant Graham Saville was said to have been ‘demonstrating the very best of policing when he was injured’ Credit: Nottinghamshire Police/PA

However, it is also understood there are some circumstances in which emergency workers may access the railway without making a call in order to prevent someone from coming to immediate harm.

British Transport Police would not give details about what happened or whether such a call was made to Network Rail.

Sgt Saville, 46, who was the uncle of Nottingham Forest football club captain Joe Worrall, was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre and died on Tuesday, police said.

Since his death, tributes have poured in from the policing community, the policing minister and the Home Secretary.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to say it is a “testament to his bravery that he died in the line of duty”, adding that it is a “terrible reminder of the work the police do every day to keep us safe”.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell described Sgt Saville as a “hugely respected and popular colleague”, and said his death had “come as an enormous shock to us all”.

Sergeant Graham Saville was responding to reports of a man in distress in Balderton when he was hit by a train. Credit: ITV Central

She said: “On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life.

“His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

A JustGiving fundraiser for Sgt Saville's family has reached more than £90,000 in donations.

The crowdfunding page is attempting to raise £100,000 – describing his actions as the “epitome of policing bravery”.

Network Rail declined to comment.

