Free sanitary products will now be offered at some of the busiest railway stations in the UK.

The free products will be available at stations where East Midlands Railway operates, including Derby, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Lincoln and Kettering.

The new scheme is being launched to support customers who may not have access to the products they need, particularly out-of-hours, when retailers may be closed.

How will you be able to access the products?

Customers will be able to use the phrases: ‘Package for Sandy’ or 'Ask for Sandy’ at the supervisor's office

They will then be given a pack discreetly

East Midlands Railway (EMR) will offer customers free sanitary products at its busiest stations. Credit: ITV News Central

All of the tampons, pads and liners offered will be made by TOTM with organic cotton.

This means the cotton is grown without toxic synthetic pesticides and uses sustainable farming methods.

TOTM use biodegradable cardboard applicators, in place of plastic or plant-based versions, which can take 500 years to decompose, the same time as conventional carrier bags.

Charlotte Bishop, of East Midlands Railway, said: "EMR's Women's Employee Network was really passionate about this project and the suggestion to supply free period products to customers came directly from our members. "Whilst periods are part of everyday life, some people can feel stigmatised by their effects or by the subject. Small gestures like this can make a big difference in people's wellbeing and comfort."

Ruby Parmar, Chair of TOTM, said: “It’s time to break the taboo surrounding menstruation. Through this scheme, our certified organic cotton tampons and pads will be made freely available to EMR's customers to use when needed. It’s a period positive step forward and the change that we love to see at TOTM!”