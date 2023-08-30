A puppy has been seized by police at a car boot sale after concerns for its welfare.

Officers from Kidderminster Police were called to a car boot sale at around 10am on Tuesday 29th August after members of the public reported a puppy was being dragged around and being offered for sale illegally.

The puppy, which has been renamed 'Sausage', was not walking well and seemed very nervous, according to police who attended the scene.

West Mercia Police seized him under Section 4 of the 2006 Animal Welfare Act.

Sausage was then taken back to Kidderminster police station for food and water while they waited for him to be picked up by the RSPCA.

He has since been taken to a boarding kennels by the RSPCA who are now investigating.

PC Natasha Hadley from Kidderminster Police said she seized the puppy for his own wellbeing.

She explained: "Sausage was skinny and his back legs were bowed. He was very scared and cowering when people approached him.

"It was horrible to see such a young dog who should be full of life in a state of distress and being mistreated this way.

"He could barely walk, was very nervous and had no energy or interest in anything."

