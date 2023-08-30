Tributes have been paid to the Nottinghamshire police officer who died after being hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man on the tracks.

Sergeant Graham Saville, a response officer based at Newark Police Station, suffered serious injuries after he was hit in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent, on 24 August 2023.

The 46-year-old was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre and died on Tuesday, according to Nottinghamshire Police.

Tributes have been made to Sgt Saville by senior officers at the force as well as his local MP, the policing minister and the Home Secretary.

Paying respect to the Sgt Saville, Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family.

“Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.

“It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.

“On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life.

“His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Sergeant Graham Saville was responding to reports of a man in distress in Balderton when he was hit by a train. Credit: ITV Central

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined the tributes to Sgt Saville’s “bravery” and posted on X, previously known as Twitter: “I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Sergeant Saville.

"It is a testament to his bravery that he died in the line of duty and a terrible reminder of the work the police do every day to keep us safe.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and the whole of Nottinghamshire Police Force.”

