American rock band The Killers have paid tribute to one of the victims of the Nottingham attacks during a performance at Reading Festival.

The popular Las Vegas band headlined the festival over the weekend.

During the final song of their performance, lead singer Brandon Flowers paid tribute to Barnaby Webber.

As they began to play their biggest song, Mr Brightside, on the main stage, Brandon said: "This is in memory of Barnaby Webber."

The song was one of Barnaby's favourites and was played at his funeral on July 14, a month after the attack.

Barnaby died alongside fellow University of Nottingham student Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, from Woodford, London.

The two were walking home from a night out on Ilkeson Road, Nottingham on June 13.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s family described her as a “truly wonderful and beautiful young lady” and that she would be “so dearly missed”.

Mr Webber's family previously described their “complete devastation”, saying he was a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates was killed around an hour later.

Valdo Calocane, 31, is charged with their murders and the attempted murder of three pedestrians by driving a van into them in the city centre.

Calocane, who has identified himself as Adam Mendes in previous court appearances, will face trial in January next year, pending a plea hearing on September 25.

