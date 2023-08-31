A man who "took advantage of a child's young age and innocence for his own sexual gratification" has been jailed for 15 years.

Khumbulani Sibanda, from Coventry, raped the child who was under the age of 13, between 2016 and 2018.

The abuse did not come to light until January 2021, when his young victim confessed "a secret".

The child alleged the rape happened on several occasions when visiting Sibanda’s home in Coventry.

Sibanda was convicted after a trial and was told he must serve at least 10 years in prison before being considered for parole, after being classed as a dangerous offender.

He will spend a further three years on extended licence, or eight if released after 10 years in prison. He will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Sibanda was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court Credit: PA Images

Investigating officer Detective Constable Suzanne Leah said: “The child was so young, they would not necessarily have understood how badly they were being abused.

"Sibanda completely took advantage of the child’s young age and innocence for his own sexual gratification, and I am pleased the length of the sentence reflects the severity of his crimes.”

Sibanda, now of Fosse Road South in Leicester, was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday 24 August.

He was also sentenced to 12 weeks each for sexual assault and exposure which will run concurrently.

Help links:

NHS

Help after rape and sexual assault

Sexual Abuse Referral Centres - Find a SARC

Rape Crisis (England and Wales)

Helpline: 0808 500 2222 (24/7)

www.rapecrisis.org.uk

