A student from Solihull has been killed in action while fighting in Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Sam Newey, 22, is understood to have left the UK in 2022.

In a tribute posted online by his brother Dan he was described as an "exceptional man and good soldier."

"My little brother Sam was killed in action yesterday in Eastern Ukraine.

"I cannot put into words how broken I feel. I also cannot emphasise how proud I am of my little brother.

"He'd just turned 21 when he decided to answer the call and travel to Ukraine to push back against Russian Imperialism.

"Sam you gave your life for people you never knew and acted with courage, morality and honour.

"Not only are you my little brother, but you're an exceptional man, a good soldier and one of the bravest people I ever had the privilege of knowing.

"Thank you so much for being part of my life for these 22 years. I love you always brother."

Tributes from friends and family have flooded in for Sam under his brother Dan's Facebook post.

One read: "So sorry mate, I only knew Sam for a short time but every time I spoke to him he was a proper genuine bloke, asking after my kids while he was on the front and always trying to better himself with potential job opportunities, Sam was a true warrior, a hero to the people."

A Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed his death, saying: "We are providing support to the family of a British man following his death in Ukraine."