The widow of a police officer who died after being hit by a train as he tried to save a distressed man on the tracks has paid tribute to her "wonderful" husband who had a "desire to help others".

Sergeant Graham Saville, who had recently been promoted, suffered serious injuries in the incident in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent, on Thursday 24 August, and died in hospital on Tuesday.

Sgt Saville's wife said her husband's death had devastated her family but they had taken great comfort from the outpouring of love and admiration for him.

Paying tribute to her husband, she said: “Graham was a wonderful man. He was laid back, funny, silly and adventurous – he lived life to the full. He loved his job and joined the police to do something worthwhile and to make a difference.

Sergeant Graham Saville died after suffering serious injuries when he was hit by a train in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent Credit: Nottinghamshire Police/PA

“Ultimately his desire to help others has led to him making the ultimate sacrifice. We are devastated. The outpouring of love from all those who knew him is a testament to the amazing person he was.

“We are so lucky to have loved him.”

Sgt Saville, who was a response officer based at Newark police station, has been described by colleagues as a "hugely respected and popular colleague".

Speaking after his death, Chief Constable Kate Meynell said it was a "day of mourning for the entire police family".

“Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all," she said.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time."

She added: "His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

British Transport Police are leading the inquiry into the incident, which led to the 29-year-old man on the railway line being treated in hospital for injuries caused by electricity.

A JustGiving fundraiser for Sgt Saville's family has reached more than £125,000 in donations.

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest stories of the day? Listen to What You Need To Know...