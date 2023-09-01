Play Brightcove video

Bodycam footage shows the moment police attended the Bukhari family home hours after the crash that killed two men

Footage capturing the moment police visited the home of a TikTok influencer and her mum after a fatal crash that killed two people has been released.

TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari told police she and her mother Ansreen Bukhari had travelled directly to Nottingham from her family home in Stoke-on-Trent on the evening of 11 February 2022.

The social media influencer and her mum have now been jailed for life for murdering two men when their car was rammed off the road.

Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died when the car "split in two" near Leicester in February 2022.

It happened after Mr Hussain threatened to reveal an affair he and Ansreen Bukhari had been having, jurors heard.

Ansreen Bukhari, 46, and her influencer daughter Mahek Bukhari were convicted after 28 hours of deliberations.

In the footage now released by police, Bukhari's mother can be heard saying "me and Mahek went."

Mahek Bukhari then said: "At first we stayed here [at their home] and then we went straight to Nottingham."

She also confirmed to police they had made the journey in the Audi.

During a police interview, Mahek Bukhari, who was found guilty of murdering two men, recalls the high-speed car chase

She told police: "There was a car coming on the right-hand side, a Seat Leon. It came straight down, it was blue, no speed, on the right-hand side. We were always on the left.

"This right-hand side car has come straight next to me, not very close. I've always said to myself I'm a very good driver when it comes to these, I've been driving for five years and I said to myself always keep a one to three-second gap.

"So this car was coming not close but I braked, I was doing 60 or 70 but I went back to 50.

"This car didn’t do anything to me just a normal car going from the right to the left.

"Then the silver car came zooming down. The blue, Leon, is in front and I’m behind, the silver cut into the middle, so we're basically all three cars very close."

Bukhari said she braked to allow for more space and expressed her concerns to her 46-year-old mother who said "just keep your distance and everything's going to be okay."

Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazaddin were killed in a high speed crash on the A46 in Leicestershire

The influencer added: "This car was not threatening me but agitating the blue car. So, the blue car went onto the right lane which is the overtaking lane and the silver car went into the right lane.

"So then the blue car on the left and the silver car went into the left and it was just harassing."

Ms Bukhari said she then decided to overtake the blue car while remaining in the left lane to get away from the situation, however, the blue Seat then caught up with her.

“All I hear is a bang, but not a big bang," she said.

The former TikTok star then said she realised the silver car had “hit” the Seat as it was next to her.

She describes how seconds later the blue car sped off ahead of her before she looked around to notice the silver car had disappeared off the duel carriageway after it swerved.

Bukhari said: "I didn't see the car after that I didn't hear a bang. Apparently, it was mentioned there was a tree, I didn't see no tree, I didn't see anything. I was going straight on and I was just a shock."

It was then that she saw a slip road off the A46 duel carriageway and exited.

