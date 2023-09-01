A man has been jailed for a string of "harrowing" sexual assaults against young girls.

Glenn Poyner, of Oxfordshire, raped and sexually assaulted a number of underage girls between 2018 and 2021 in Shropshire and Worcestershire.

The 35-year-old was sentenced to 19 years at Shrewsbury Crown Court today.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Ryan, said: “We welcome the sentence that has been handed to Poyner today as this investigation was harrowing for all involved.

“Poyner is a highly dangerous individual who preyed on young girls, and it is incomprehensible that he would commit such crimes against them.

“My hope is that this substantial prison sentence will bring some measure of comfort to those whose lives have been damaged by Poyner’s predatory and sickening actions.”

Police are urging anyone who has been a victim of online child sexual abuse, or is worried they could become a victim to call 101.