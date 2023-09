Fifth man charged with murder after DPD delivery driver dies in Shrewsbury

Detectives investigating the murder of delivery driver Aurman Singh have charged a fifth man.

Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, was arrested in Peterborough yesterday (Thursday 31 August).

On Friday 1 September, he was charged with murder and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday 2 September.

Earlier this week, four men charged with murder appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court where they were remanded in custody for a trial in February 2024.

A sixth man remains on police bail after he was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.