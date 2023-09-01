England Lioness Mary Earps will have a Nottingham tram named after her following her Women's World Cup goalkeeping achievements.

Tram operator NET, which has routes across the city, has confirmed a tram will be named after the West Bridgford footballer.

Mary Earps won the Tournaments Best Goalkeeper award during the FIFA Women's World Cup final match against Spain in August.

She also successfully saved a number of penalties against Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final, giving them the win.

The Lioness' name will appear alongside former footballer Brian Clough, actress Vicky McClure, and ice skating champions Torvill and Dean, who have all had a tram named after them.

Alison Sweeney, Head of Marketing at NET, said: "Like lots of people in Nottingham, we're incredibly proud of the efforts of Mary Earps and her fellow Lionesses at this year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

"We think it's a great idea to rename a tram after Mary and after reaching out to her team, we are now working to make it happen. We will update the people of Nottingham as soon as we can.

"In the future, to ensure our trams remain representative of all the local heroes in the area, we're currently reviewing our tram renaming process and will reveal more information about our plans in due course."

A date is yet to be announced for the unveiling of the tram.

