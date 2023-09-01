Play Brightcove video

Bodycam footage shows the moment police attended the Bukhari family home hours after the crash that killed two men

A TikTok influencer has been jailed for life after her married mother's younger lover and his friend were murdered in a deliberate high-speed crash.

Mahek Bukhari, 23, and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 45, were found guilty of murder earlier this month following a three-month trial and 28 hours of jury deliberations.

The judge described the TikTok influencer as "self-obsessed" with an exaggerated sense of entitlement. He said: "You are oblivious to the damage you do."

Judge Timothy Spencer KC also described the case as "one of cold-blooded murder".

During sentencing, he said: "The prosecution categorised this as a story of love, obsession and extortion and in that they were right."

The court heard how the pair, from Stoke-on-Trent, arranged for Saqib Hussain to be killed after he refused to end an affair with the former TikTok star's mother.

Mr Hussain died in the crash on the A46 in Leicestershire, along with his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, on 11 February 2022.

The pair, both 21, died when their Skoda "split in two" and caught fire after leaving the dual carriageway before hitting a tree in the early hours of the morning.

Just before he died, front-seat passenger Mr Hussain made a 999 call to police claiming Mr Ijazuddin's silver Skoda Fabia was being "blocked in" and rammed by attackers wearing balaclavas who had been following them in two cars.

In a recording of the call played to Leicester Crown Court during the trial, he said: "They're trying to ram us off the road. Please, I'm begging you, I'm going to die."

He also said "Oh my God", before there was a scream and the call cut off at the sound of an impact.

The court heard they were deliberately rammed off the road in an "ambush" after Mr Hussain threatened to use a sex tape to expose his long-running affair with the influencer's 46-year-old mother.

What happened?

Saqib Hussain, from Banbury in Oxfordshire, had been in a three-year relationship with Ansreen Bukhari who was married.

But when Mrs Bukhari ended the relationship and refused to answer his calls, he became obsessive. He threatened to send explicit images and videos of her to her husband and son, in the hope she would speak to him. The blackmail included demands for cash.

During the trial, prosecutor Collingwood Thompson KC said Mahek Bhukari told her mother not to worry - that she would get some "guys to jump" Saqib Hussain and he "wouldn't know what's hit him".

Leicester Crown Court was told a meeting with Mr Hussain was arranged at the Tesco car park in Hamilton, Leicester on 11 February 2022. It was, the prosecution said, a plan to cause serious harm, if not to kill him.

He arrived in a silver Skoda Fabia driven by Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, also from Banbury. The prosecution claimed they were unaware this was a trap.

Two other cars were also there, waiting for them. An ambush with the aim of seizing the phone containing the naked photos of Mrs Bukhari.

Inside the Seat Leon and Audi TT were Mahek Bukhari, her mother Ansreen and six others, including Mr Jamal and Mr Karwan.

The Skoda paused briefly. The court was told Mr Hussain and his friend panicked and sped off when they saw the cars and the number of people inside - some of whom were wearing balaclavas.

The Seat and Audi followed.

They chased the Skoda, at high speed, and eventually, all three cars were heading towards the A46 dual carriageway.

The victims' car headed towards the A46, followed by two cars containing the eight defendants Credit: Leicestershire Police

By now, it was just after midnight. Saqib Hussain was in the passenger seat of the Skoda. He made a desperate call to 999.

He told the operator, "I'm being followed by two cars, they're trying to block me in. I need help now. They're trying to kill me, I'm getting rammed off the road. Please I'm begging you."

He was then heard to say "Oh my God". There was a scream and the call cut off abruptly before the crash.

The car then hit the central reservation, flew into the air, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.

