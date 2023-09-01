Man arrested after elderly woman and her labradoodle injured in Birmingham dog attack
A 43-year-old man has been arrested after an elderly woman was injured in a dog attack in Birmingham.
He has been arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control following a public appeal.
The elderly woman was walking her labradoodle on Somerset Road in Handsworth at around 7:45pm on Friday 4 August when another dog ran up and attacked hers.
The woman was knocked to the ground and left with a leg and head injury and spent four days in hospital.
Her labradoodle suffered puncture wounds but is now recovering.
The man with the dog left the scene on a bike after the attack.
The American bulldog cross which carried out the attack has been taken into a secure kennels, West Midlands Police has said.