A 43-year-old man has been arrested after an elderly woman was injured in a dog attack in Birmingham.

He has been arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control following a public appeal.

The elderly woman was walking her labradoodle on Somerset Road in Handsworth at around 7:45pm on Friday 4 August when another dog ran up and attacked hers.

The woman was knocked to the ground and left with a leg and head injury and spent four days in hospital.

Her labradoodle suffered puncture wounds but is now recovering.

The man with the dog left the scene on a bike after the attack.

The American bulldog cross which carried out the attack has been taken into a secure kennels, West Midlands Police has said.