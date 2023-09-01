A Leicestershire school is being forced to close just days into the new school year because of concrete safety fears.

The Willowbrook Mead Primary Academy, in Roborough Green, Thurnby Lodge will be closed today and on Monday 4 September, because parts of the school building could be prone to collapsing.

The school is ran by The Mead Educational Trust (TMET) who said it was contacted by the Department for Education (DfE) today to warn that a section of the school building contained potentially dangerous concrete panels.

These are known as reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) panels - a lightweight form of concrete used to build schools from the 1950s until the mid 1990s.

But concerns have been raised about its long term durability, as it is weaker than regular concrete.

The DfE has recently changed its guidance to schools on the management of buildings which contain RAAC and has instructed that any affected spaces should be vacated.

This means that the main office and the key stage two block at the Thurnby Lodge school have been closed so safety measures can be installed.

Pupils are due to be taught online while the building is off limits.

TMET CEO Sarah Ridley said: “Of course the safety of pupils and staff is our first priority so we are taking every precaution so that no one is put at risk. We know this news will be concerning for everyone. We are doing everything we can to keep the inconvenience for families to an absolute minimum.”

The DfE has also told the school that other parts of the site are unaffected by the lightweight concrete and these are safe to remain open.

Around 104 schools across the country are set to be disrupted this week because of the lightweight concrete.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said in a statement telling schools to vacate areas RAAC is “the right thing to do for both pupils and staff”. She insisted the plans would “minimise the impact on pupil learning”.

She added: “Nothing is more important than making sure children and staff are safe in schools and colleges, which is why we are acting on new evidence about RAAC now, ahead of the start of term.”

“We must take a cautious approach because that is the right thing to do for both pupils and staff. The plan we have set out will minimise the impact on pupil learning and provide schools with the right funding and support they need to put mitigations in place to deal with RAAC.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...