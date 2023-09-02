New images showing the restoration of a historic paddling pool on the Victoria Embankment have been revealed.

The facility was closed in the summer of 2021 after ongoing problems with leaks and other issues, having been open for about 70 years.

A public consultation was held last year so people could give their views on what they would like to see in its place.

Credit: Nottingham City Council

More than 2,100 residents took part in the consultation and there was a positive response to a replacement water-play facility, incorporating traditional paddling pool and splash park elements.

The £750,000 funding secured for the scheme is made up of Section 106 contributions from property developers, a Government Levelling Up grant and a successful National Lottery Heritage Fund application.

Residents now have the opportunity to view and comment on the proposals until 1 October.

Councillor Corall Jenkins, Portfolio Holder for Energy, Environment, Waste Services and Parks at Nottingham City Council, said: “We were really sorry that the Victoria Embankment paddling pool had to close in 2021 when sadly it had reached the end of its natural life.

Credit: Nottingham City Council

“The original pool dates back more than 70 years to the 1940s, while the current plant equipment was from the 1980s. This made maintaining the facility extremely challenging, both in a practical and financial sense. Parts were increasingly difficult to source and often very expensive.

“Understanding the level of public support for a new facility and wider need within the city, the council made this a priority and began to explore avenues for how the funding could be raised externally.

“This need was further underlined by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis as families have stayed at home more during the summer holidays – many would have visited the paddling pool if it was not closed.

“We’re really pleased to have been successful in applying for funding through a variety of sources to move ahead with the project and are excited to now be able to share our plans with the public. We hope people will take the time to view the architects’ designs and let us know what they think.

“A modern facility is likely to draw people from a wider area than just the Meadows, given people across the city loved the paddling pool so much. We know how important this is to the people of Nottingham.”

