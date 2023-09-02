A toddler had to have surgery after part of her lip was bitten off by a dog in an unprovoked attack in Nottinghamshire.

Summer Morgan and her daughter Skylar were leaving the One Stop in Edwalton when the youngster was attacked by a dog - believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

It happened on Saturday, 26 August and she was taken to Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham, so she could have surgery.

The distraught mother is now warning people in the area to be careful, especially if they have young children.

The incident has been reported to Nottinghamshire Police, who have confirmed a voluntary control order has been issued to the owner of the dog.

This means the dog will need to wear a muzzle in public from now on.

Skylar is "doing really well" following her surgery, which was needed to rebuild part of her mouth after the dog bit off a piece of her lip.

Summer said: "Skylar was so happy when we went to the shop as she had just dressed herself and was wearing a sun dress, a sun hat and wellies.

"I usually park outside the shop but I parked outside the post office as I needed to go there as well.

"As we walked out of the shop the dog was with one of its owners and just went for her."

The 25-year-old continued: "Skylar had acknowledged that there was a dog because she saw it, but she didn't try and stroke it or anything.

"I don't really remember a lot as I just tried to grab her, but I remember the man pulling the dog back and then I just picked her up and held her like a baby as I didn't know the extent of what happened, there was blood everywhere."

Summer had thrown her shopping bag, keys and phone on the floor to grab Skylar, and a passerby who had witnessed the incident came over to help.

He then helped Summer to call an ambulance, and when they were told it would take 40 minutes he helped the distressed mum call her sister for a lift to the hospital.

Skylar's aunt, who did not wish to be named, said: "When you get a call like that, you never know how bad it is, and you think the worst.

"I was feeling all the emotions - panic, angry, and protective, and I just needed to get to my sister and niece.

"When I got there, my sister was sat on the floor cradling my niece covered in blood, a few people stood near her, I believe they helped her when it happened, they stayed to make sure she could get to the hospital.

"In my opinion, the dog should be put down, I do understand that may not be nice for the owners but clearly this dog is a danger to the community."

She feels the owners "need to be held accountable".

Regarding Skylar's injuries, Summer said: "The dog actually managed to take some tissue from her lip.

"We had to stay in hospital overnight and she was on antibiotics, then the next morning they put her to sleep and did the surgery.

"I told them to do whatever to her if it helps to make it look as normal as possible as there is a part missing. They have rebuilt the bottom line of her lip."

Summer explained that "later on in life they can try and rebuild the volume of the lip as it will be easier that way."

The pair regularly go to the shop, and the mum is "still in shock" over what happened.

She said: "I can't believe it has happened. It happened to Skylar and I can't change that so now it's about making sure other people are not put in the same situation."

Inspector Tim Cuthbert, neighbourhood policing inspector for Rushcliffe, said: “Officers have studied CCTV footage and carried out further inquiries.

"We have issued the owner of the dog with a voluntary control order and the owner has agreed it will wear a muzzle in public in the future.

“Officers have also been in regular contact with the girl’s mother to explain our actions and check on the girl’s condition.

"This would have been a distressing incident for the child involved and we are pleased to hear she has recovered well.”

Summer stated that she "would have preferred to have the dog taken away from the community whilst the investigation is ongoing so it doesn't happen to anyone else."

Edwalton resident, Matthew Clewley, 31, was walking down the street when the incident happened.

He said: "I was just walking by the shop and I saw the dog jump up at the little girl's face and then the girl was screaming and there was blood everywhere.

"It was like a Staffy.

"Supposedly there's been more than a few occasions where this dog has attacked a puppy or another kid but the police are saying that's not enough to do anything with it."

