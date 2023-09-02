Leicester Pride, one of the largest and free LGBT+ festivals is back this weekend (Saturday 2 September, 2023).

And it's celebrating it's 15th anniversary at a new home of Abbey Park.

Organisers have revealed details of the 1.7 mile parade route and the entertainment line-up - with plenty to look forward to.

You'll be able to enjoy fun fair rides, live music performances and DJs - including West End star Ria Jones.

The parade will be 1.7 miles Credit: Leicester Pride

What time is Leicester Pride?

The parade will start in Orton Square, outside the Curve Theatre in the city centre at 12pm.

It will then make its way around the city, with a new route, taking in famous Leicester landmarks, including the Cathedral and Kind Richard Exhibition.

The parade will then make its' way up to Jubilee Square before marching back down the High Street towards the Clock Tower.

The parade will then arrive at Abbey Park over the Charters Street Bridge.

Last entry into the Park is 7.30pm.

This year, the total parade distance is 1.7 miles, the previous route was 1.6 miles.

Leicester Pride will finish with a firework display at 9pm.

Leicester Pride parade route 2023 Credit: Leicester Pride

How many people attend Leicester Pride?

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend Leicester Pride this weekend, according to the organisers.

Who can attend?

Leicester Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, with organisers saying everyone and anyone is welcome to attend.

The organisers said: "We are proud to be hosting its 15th year. It's one of the largest free Prides in the country thanks to Leicester City Council and its sponsors."