Murder charge after man seriously injured in Coventry street dies in hospital

Krzysztof Salasa was discovered by paramedics with head injuries in Brighton Street at around 8pm on 19 August. Credit: Google Street View

A man has been charged with murdering a man found with serious injuries in a street in Coventry.

Krzysztof Salasa was discovered by paramedics with head injuries in Brighton Street at around 8pm on Saturday 19 August.

The 50-year-old was treated in hospital for his injuries but sadly died on 31 August.

A murder investigation was launched and police arrested 50-year-old Tomasz Langner, who they have since charged with murder.

Langner, of no fixed abode, appeared before Coventry Magistrates Court on Saturday 2 September.

West Midlands Police said he has been remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday 5 September.

A force spokesman added: "The family of Mr Salasa have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this time. They are being supported by specially trained officers."

