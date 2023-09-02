A man has been charged with murdering a man found with serious injuries in a street in Coventry.

Krzysztof Salasa was discovered by paramedics with head injuries in Brighton Street at around 8pm on Saturday 19 August.

The 50-year-old was treated in hospital for his injuries but sadly died on 31 August.

A murder investigation was launched and police arrested 50-year-old Tomasz Langner, who they have since charged with murder.

Langner, of no fixed abode, appeared before Coventry Magistrates Court on Saturday 2 September.

West Midlands Police said he has been remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday 5 September.

A force spokesman added: " The family of Mr Salasa have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this time. They are being supported by specially trained officers."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...