A second man has been charged with murder after a 47-year-old dad was stabbed in Coventry.

Marvin Warmington died from his injuries after being stabbed in Gosford Green Park on Sunday 20 August.

He sadly died the following Tuesday.

Momoh Sesay, 22, has been charged with murder and three counts of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Sesay, who has no fixed abode, has been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on Saturday 2 September.

Another man, Arhin Tutu, appeared before court earlier this week charged with murder.

