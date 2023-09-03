Play Brightcove video

A minute's applause was held at a football club in Nottinghamshire on Saturday (3 September) to honour a police officer who died after being hit by a train.

Sergeant Graham Saville died after trying to save a man in distress on the tracks at Balderton near Newark-on-Trent.

Graham Saville was a coach for the Ravenshead Reds Under-11 football team.

Parents, coaches and players at the club gathered to lay flowers, shirts and scarves, and to pay their respects to a man who they say will be greatly missed.

In a statement, the club said " Graham was a well thought of member of our coaching team and will be greatly missed by many at our club.

"Our thoughts remain with Graham’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

The man on the railway lines, 29, sustained electricity-inflicted injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries were not thought to be life-changing.

A JustGiving fundraiser for Sgt Saville's family has reached more than £190,000 in donations.