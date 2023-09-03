Three people were seriously injured in a series of collisions involving the same car in Coventry City Centre on Sunday (3 September).

Police were called to Gosford Street at around 8am to reports that three people, two pedestrians and a cyclist, had been seriously injured.

"It's believed that the car has been involved in several collisions before colliding into a house on Beckbury Road (in Walsgrave)," a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.

"Two pedestrians, in separate incidents, were struck on Gosford Street followed by a collision with a cyclist on Woodway Lane.

"Officers, including the drones team and dog unit, were called to search for the suspect after a man made off from the scene."

A man was subsequently arrested on Beckbury Road at around 9am. He is currently helping police with their enquiries.

Gosford Street, Woodway Lane in Walsgrave and surrounding roads remain closed as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the collisions.