Play Brightcove video

It is exactly twenty years since the new Bullring opened its doors on 4th September 2003.

The famous shopping centre has seen a number of iterations over the years, with a long history of markets on the site stretching back to the Middle Ages.

The first 'Birmingham Bull Ring Centre' was opened by the Duke of Edinburgh in May 1964. This older building was demolished in 2000 to make way for the new £500 million Bullring Shopping Centre standing today.

The new shopping centre saw hundreds of thousands of visitors on its first day. Credit: ITV News Central

The opening ceremony saw the dramatic first appearance of the iconic bronze bull statue - officially named 'The Guardian' - that still stands outside the shopping centre's western entrance.

The Bullring remains one of the UK's most popular shopping destinations - attracting 30 million visitors each year.

In numbers:

Years open: 20

Size: 1.7 million square feet

Aluminium discs: 15,000

Floors: 4

Bulls: 1 (2 if you count Grand Central)

A press release from the shopping centre's management said they were "delighted to mark a momentous milestone", noting that "the Bullring has played a significant role in Birmingham's economic growth in both supporting employment and attracting visitors from near and far."

Bullring's largest investor, UK real estate giant Hammerson, said in a statement: “Bullring has been a centre of commerce and culture in Birmingham since 1166 and continues to play a crucial role in supporting the city’s economy. We [...] are delighted that over the last 20 years the destination has delivered the benefits of a revitalised city centre."

The Library of Birmingham. Credit: Katja Ogrin / EMPICS Entertainment

Over the past twenty years, the Bullring is just one of a number of developments in the city.

Europe's largest public library, the Library of Birmingham, celebrated its tenth birthday on 3rd September this year, whilst the redevelopment of Victoria Square reached its thirtieth year.

Cannon Hill Park, opened in 1873, also marks an anniversary this week as it turns 150 years old.