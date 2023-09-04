Tributes have been paid to a 'loving' father-of-two who was killed after being hit by a car in Coventry.

Cyclist Joel Carreido was struck by a vehicle on Woodway Lane. The 47-year-old hospital worker was confirmed dead shortly after the fatal collision on Sunday (September 3).

Officers say they are doing all they can to support his family following the tragedy.

Mr Carreido worked at University Hospital Coventry and was said to have a 'passion for caring for others' which shone through in his work at UHCW.

In a tribute his family said: "Joel was a loving husband and father of two, who worked extremely hard as a healthcare assistant at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.

"He will be missed dearly by all that knew him. We thank all of the community for their continued support during this very difficult time. May he rest in peace and God bless his soul."

Police were called to Gosford Street at around 8am on Sunday to reports that three people had been seriously injured. Credit: BPM Media

Professor Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust said: “Everyone at the Trust is shocked and saddened by this tragic news.

“Joel’s passion for caring for others shone through in everything he did and he left a lasting impression on the patients and families he came into contact with.

“While his work was a huge source of pride, it was evident to everyone who knew Joel that the role he enjoyed the most was being a loving husband and a father to his two cherished children.

“Joel will be sorely missed by us all and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

A 44-year-old pedestrian also died after being hit on Gosford Street. We're in the process of contacting his next of kin.

We're not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened, and from the information we have this is not being treated as terror-related.