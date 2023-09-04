A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people died and another was injured after being hit by a car in Coventry.

The 33-year-old man who was arrested has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Emergency services were called around 8am following the series of collisions in the city on Sunday morning.

A pedestrian, 44, who was hit on Gosford Street as well as a a cyclist, 47, who was hit on Woodway Lane, were injured and died.

Another pedestrian who was struck on Gosford Street has been treated for injuries which are not life-threatening.

West Midlands Police says it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and it is not being treated as terror-related.

The force says its thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives.

