Man arrested and sectioned under Mental Health Act following fatal collisions in Coventry

Police were called to Gosford Street at around 8am on Sunday to reports that three people, two pedestrians and a cyclist, had been seriously injured. Credit: BPM

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people died and another was injured after being hit by a car in Coventry.

The 33-year-old man who was arrested has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Emergency services were called around 8am following the series of collisions in the city on Sunday morning.

A pedestrian, 44, who was hit on Gosford Street as well as a a cyclist, 47, who was hit on Woodway Lane, were injured and died.

Another pedestrian who was struck on Gosford Street has been treated for injuries which are not life-threatening.

West Midlands Police says it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and it is not being treated as terror-related.

The force says its thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives.

