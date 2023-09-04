Two teenagers have been "seriously injured" after they were electrocuted at Stechford railway station.

The two boys, both aged 14, were taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital on Saturday evening.

West Midlands Fire Service stated that the teenagers suffered burns after climbing onto the roof of a train and touching the overhead lines on the track.A spokesperson for the fire service said: "At approximately 5pm on Saturday, September 2, we responded to an incident at Stechford railway station. Two fire engines, crewed by firefighters from Sheldon and Ward End, responded.""This incident involved two teenage boys who had been electrocuted after touching overhead lines on the train track, after climbing onto the roof of a commercial goods train that was parked alongside the station. The boys were treated for burns by paramedics on scene, before being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital."

A statement from the British Transport Police added that one of the boys had suffered potentially "life-changing" injuries.

It said: "Officers were called to Stechford station at 4.57pm on September 2 following a report of young people sustaining electrocution injuries on the railway."Paramedics also attended and two 14-year-old boys were taken to hospital where they remain. One has suffered injuries which are believed to be life-changing and another has suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

British Transport Police says that the incident is not being treated as suspicious and is urging anyone who witnessed it to get in touch.