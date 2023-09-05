Triple Olympic champion Adam Peaty was allegedly left needing stitches after a fight with his Team GB teammate over an ex-girlfriend.

The swimmer, 28, from Uttoxeter in Staffordshire, was punched by Luke Greenbank after Peaty reportedly made a joke about Greenbank's girlfriend, and Peaty's ex-girlfriend, Anna Hopkin.

Peaty, who holds the world record for the 50 metres and 100m breaststroke, did not require any stitches for the injury he suffered, with sources close to the matter describing it as "something and nothing".

He dated fellow Olympic gold medallist swimmer Hopkin for two years before they split.

Peaty needed treatment after the fight left him with a forehead injury, The

The source told The Sun: "It was absolute carnage.

"Peaty was being cocky and made a joke at Greenbank’s expense, before touching his backside.

"But his actions touched a real nerve for Greenbank and it got very heated."

British Swimming issued a statement which read: "An incident occurred at a recent training session that was quickly and effectively resolved by the athletes involved and the staff present at the session."

Peaty and Greenbank are understood to have shaken hands after the incident occurred.

