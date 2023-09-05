Birmingham City Council effectively files for bankruptcy

Birmingham City Council has effectively filed for bankruptcy.

The council, which has been hit with a £1bn equal pay bill, had already announced a freeze on non-essential spending.

It has issued a Section 114 notice - an admission that it cannot manage its catastrophic financial crisis without help.

In a statement, the council said: "Today’s issuing of a Section 114 Notice is a necessary step as we seek to get our city back on a sound financial footing so that we can build a stronger city for our residents."

It adds: "Despite the challenges that we face, we will prioritise core services that our residents rely on, in line with our values of supporting the most vulnerable."

A Section 114 notice is the equivalent of a white flag surrender that officers cannot see a way out of the mess without support and intervention, usually a plea to the government for help.

More to follow