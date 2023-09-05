Breaking News

Birmingham City Council effectively files for bankruptcy

ITV Central image of Birmingham City Council House

Birmingham City Council has effectively filed for bankruptcy.

The council, which has been hit with a £1bn equal pay bill, had already announced a freeze on non-essential spending.

It has issued a Section 114 notice - an admission that it cannot manage its catastrophic financial crisis without help.

In a statement, the council said: "Today’s issuing of a Section 114 Notice is a necessary step as we seek to get our city back on a sound financial footing so that we can build a stronger city for our residents."

It adds: "Despite the challenges that we face, we will prioritise core services that our residents rely on, in line with our values of supporting the most vulnerable."

A Section 114 notice is the equivalent of a white flag surrender that officers cannot see a way out of the mess without support and intervention, usually a plea to the government for help.

More to follow