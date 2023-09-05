A former police officer who admitted misconduct charges after engaging in sexual acts while on duty has been jailed for 20 months.

Ex-police constable Shaun Wheeler, 56, from Sleaford, Lincolnshire, was sentenced on Tuesday (5 September) at Nottingham Crown Court, having previously pleaded guilty to two counts of misconduct in public office relating to two women he met through his duties.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found Wheeler had sent flirtatious messages to a woman after he interviewed her on suspicion of an offence in January 2019.

One of the woman’s friends told the police about the exchanges, which sparked the investigation in February 2019.

Ex-police constable Shaun Wheeler was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court. Credit: PA

The IOPC said: “We looked at allegations that the officer communicated with a number of women who were in vulnerable situations, with a view to commencing an inappropriate relationship with them; and that he had posted sexual or offensive social media messages which could bring policing into disrepute.

“Phone analysis showed that he had exchanged more than 3,000 messages with a woman he met after she reported she was being harassed by an abusive ex-partner.

“They had an intimate relationship which included having sex when Pc Wheeler went to her home address while on duty to take a statement.

“Further sexual contact took place when the officer went back to take a vulnerability statement from the woman.”

Wheeler’s relationship with the woman continued for several weeks, during which time she told him that she was having suicidal thoughts.

The officer subsequently sent her explicit videos and pictures of himself.

In a statement presented to the court, the woman said: “I used to feel safe seeing a police officer but I never think that now.

“He used me for his own sexual gain when he should have been in a role protecting people.

“I see various news articles around police officers abusing their position and power, and it makes me sick to think I am one of those victims.

“I was a victim, I was taken advantage of and now all I am left with are these emotional scars.

“I only hope that this investigation raises awareness to other people in my situation and encourages them to come forward and speak out.”

Pc Wheeler resigned in December 2019 following his suspension, after allegations that he had sent more sexualised messages to a vulnerable female.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “This appalling case involved the most serious abuse of power for sexual gain by then Pc Wheeler.

“Police policy states that personnel who display sexualised behaviour towards a member of the public who they have come into contact with through work, undermine the profession, breach trust, exploit a power imbalance, act unprofessionally and potentially commit a criminal act.

“A further aggravating feature is that the evidence we gathered showed that this officer clearly knew that what he was doing was wrong and tried to cover up his activities by suggesting to some of the women he contacted, that they should switch to using a more private social media messaging platform.

“There is no place in policing for such behaviour and Shaun Wheeler has also now paid a high price by losing his liberty.”

Wheeler admitted two charges of wilful misconduct spanning July 2017 to March 2018 and from January 2019 to March 2019.

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest stories of the day? Listen to What You Need To Know...