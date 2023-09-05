Emergency crews have rescued four people who became stranded on an island between a river and a lake in Kingsbury in Warwickshire.

Crews from Warwickshire Fire and Fire Rescue were called to the incident on Monday night (4th September).

A water rescue team from Rugby and crews from Coleshill attended the scene, with support from West Midlands Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team.

All four casualties were taken into the care of ambulance teams.