Girl, 12, and man killed in Telford crash as two teenage boys taken to hospital

TELFORD ACCIDENT SCENE
Flowers have been laid at the scene of the fatal crash on Tuesday morning. Credit: ITV Central

A 12-year-old girl and a man have died after a single-car crash on a main road in Telford.

Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 16, have also been taken to hospital following the collision in Wormbridge at around 2.10am on Tuesday 5 September.

A black Renault Clio was travelling northbound down the A442 when it came off the road, police said.

A 12-year-old girl who was travelling as a passenger died alongside a 36-year-old man who was driving the car.

Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 16, who were also passengers in the car were taken to hospital with substantial but non-life-threatening injuries.

The next of kin of those involved in the crash have been informed.

Police constable Craig Byle, of West Mercia Police, said: ‘‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this sad time.

‘‘I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage of a black Clio travelling on the A442 which may help with the investigation to call me on 101 extension 7702085 or by email on craig.byle@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 43i of the 5 September.’’  

