A 12-year-old girl and a man have died after a single-car crash on a main road in Telford.

Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 16, have also been taken to hospital following the collision in Wormbridge at around 2.10am on Tuesday 5 September.

A black Renault Clio was travelling northbound down the A442 when it came off the road, police said.

A 12-year-old girl who was travelling as a passenger died alongside a 36-year-old man who was driving the car.

Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 16, who were also passengers in the car were taken to hospital with substantial but non-life-threatening injuries.

The next of kin of those involved in the crash have been informed.

Police constable Craig Byle, of West Mercia Police, said: ‘‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this sad time.

‘‘I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage of a black Clio travelling on the A442 which may help with the investigation to call me on 101 extension 7702085 or by email on craig.byle@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 43i of the 5 September.’’

