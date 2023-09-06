Fans of Burna Boy have spent the afternoon queuing to meet the Nigerian singer at a shoe shop in Leicester.

The Grammy Award-winning afrobeat artist is touring UK cities to promote his latest album 'I Told Them'.

The Leicester meet-and-great is the first of the tour, and fans queued in the heat outside Off Season sneaker store on Silver Street to lay eyes on the star.

Attendees described "massive crowds" that filled the street, hoping to speak to the singer or to have their 'I Told Them' magazine signed.

Burna Boy took to Instagram on Wednesday 5 September to announce the UK meet-and-great tour to his 14.9 million followers.

His promotional poster reads: "Meet and great, photo opps and vibes!"

The chart-topping singer has collaborated with artists including Stormzy and Lily Allen, and his most recent album features Santan Dave, RZA from the Wu Tang Clan and 21 Savage.

