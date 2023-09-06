Cyclist stabbed in Lichfield after being approached by man with knife

A cyclist has been stabbed in Lichfield after being approached by a man with a knife.

The incident took place just before 2.20pm yesterday (Tuesday 5 September) on Friary Avenue prompting police to appeal for information.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was riding a bicycle when he was approached by a man.

The man then took out a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim managed to fend off the suspect who then ran away on foot.

He was then taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

A cordon has been set up in the area.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public at this time.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or those with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time.

